SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has begun giving monkeypox vaccinations to eligible people in the county that meet certain criteria.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are currently two vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

Sacramento County is currently offering monkeypox vaccinations to two groups of people considered at elevated risk: men who have sex with men, and transgender people who meet one or more of the following circumstances:

Tested positive for an STI in the past two months

Had two or more sexual partners in the last three weeks

Attended or worked at a commercial sex venue in the last three weeks

Had anonymous sex in the past three weeks

Engaged in sex work in the past three weeks

Those who meet the following criteria can visit the Immunization Assistance Program to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated. The phone number is (916) 875-7468.

According to the CDC, the two vaccines available are JYNNEOS and ACAM2000.

The JYNNEOS vaccine “contains a live virus that does not replicate efficiently in human cells.” There are two doses that are required four weeks apart, and the immune system will start responding approximately two weeks after the second dose.

The JYNNEOS vaccine has been approved by the FDA to help prevent smallpox or monkeypox in people over the age of 18, according to the CDC. The CDC said that people “with a severe allergy to any component of the vaccine (gentamicin, ciprofloxacin, egg protein),” should not take this vaccine.

According to the CDC, the ACAM2000 vaccine is a “live Vaccinia virus vaccine that is replication competent.” This vaccine only needs to be administered in one dose and the immune system will start responding four weeks after the dose.

The ACAM2000 vaccine has also been approved by the FDA to help prevent smallpox and monkeypox “under an Expanded Access IND,” according to the CDC.

The CDC advises those with weakened immune systems or severe allergies to any ingredients in the vaccine to not take it.

The CDC also said to not take the vaccine if a person suffers from cardiac disease, eye disease treated with topical steroids, congenital or acquired immune deficiency disorders, atopic dermatitis/eczema, infants less than a year old, or people who are pregnant.