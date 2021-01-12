Sacramento County: No confirmation from California officials that region’s stay-at-home order will be lifted

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County said Tuesday despite talk that the stay-at-home order would be lifted in the Greater Sacramento region, state officials have not confirmed that information publicly.

“There has been information shared that indicates the Greater Sacramento Region is exiting the state’s ‘Regional Stay at Home Order’ effective immediately. As of 3:10 pm the state has not made a public announcement to this effect,” said Brenda Bongiorno with the Sacramento County Public Information Office. “In the event an announcement is made, Sacramento County will still need to revise the local Public Health Order. At that time, Sacramento County would revert back to the purple tier restrictions outlined in the ‘Blueprint for a Safer Economy.'”

Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna posted to Facebook to report the state’s stay-at-home order would be lifted “effective immediately based on a four-week projection of 19.1% ICU bed capacity.” Serna said he was still waiting on word from the California Department of Public Health.

“A revised Sacramento County Public Health Order is forthcoming,” Serna wrote.

The state’s stay-at-home order went into effect in the Greater Sacramento region on Dec. 10 and was meant to expire on Jan. 2. It was extended when the CDPH said projections showed the region’s ICU capacity was likely to drop.

At this time, the region’s intensive care unit capacity sits at 9.4%. California officials say the order can only be lifted once a region’s projected ICU capacity is 15% or more.

If the Greater Sacramento region meets the state’s requirements to move out of the order, counties within the region will fall back into their tier assignments, which are dependent upon daily COVID-19 case rates.

The Greater Sacramento region includes Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba counties.

This story is developing. Check back with FOX40 for more updates.