Sacramento County officially lifts its mask mandate for vaccinated residents

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As California sees an end to its statewide mask requirement for vaccinated people, Sacramento County is following suit.

In an official announcement Wednesday, Sacramento County Public Health officials said the health order mandating that everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, wear masks indoors will be lifted.

Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said while the order — which has been in place since July 29 of last year – has been rescinded, residents should still follow California Department of Public Health guidelines. According to state health officials, masks are still required for all people in places like schools, health care settings, detention centers and on public transit.

People who are unvaccinated will also need to keep wearing masks while inside public places, Dr. Kasirye said.

Officials had already said they expected the county would mimic the state as it loosened mask rules for vaccinated Californians.

“Sacramento County anticipates following the state’s lead and timing on lifting the mask mandate,” county officials said in a statement last week. “Our cases are heading in the right direction and our original thresholds were based on the Delta variant. Omicron is different and we continue to adapt.”

“Please remember some individuals may continue to wear masks in public spaces for a variety of reasons, even if they are vaccinated, and as mandates or advisories fade. Someone may be immunocompromised, prefer to wear a mask, or have a family member who is immunocompromised or too young to be vaccinated,” Wednesday’s release from county public health officials reads. “Please be kind and conscientious of your fellow community members​ and the decisions they make to protect themselves.”

A COVID-related order issued on Jan. 6 was also lifted. It called for public meetings to be held virtually and recommended that workplaces hold their meetings remotely.

COVID-19 cases across the state have dropped since early January and hospitalizations have either plateaued or declined in most regions. Following an omicron surge, the state saw a 65% decrease in case rates, state health officials said in a press release last week.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.