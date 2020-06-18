Sacramento County officials could make face masks mandatory as cases spike

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County public health officials say a new uptick in COVID-19 cases is largely due to private gatherings of friends and family.

The Sacramento County Department of Public Health has been tracing where the new cases are coming from.

“So, what we’re seeing is that people are hosting graduation parties, birthday parties,” explained Sacramento County information officer Janna Haynes.

Haynes said people are letting their guard down too soon when it comes to protecting themselves and those around them from COVID-19.

“Yesterday, we had a 41-case increase and today we had a 67-case increase,” Haynes explained. “And we also saw four deaths today, which we have not seen in a couple months that many deaths in one day.”

The age group with the most number of new cases in Sacramento County is between 18 and 49. Those patients tend to recover but risk spreading the disease to more vulnerable groups.

Haynes said officials do not believe the rise in cases is “strictly related to the increase in testing.”

“We do think that there are more people engaged in more activities that they weren’t doing a month or two ago that are resulting in this person-to-person transmission,” she told FOX40.

Haynes pointed out that during private gatherings where the disease has been spreading the most, people might not be following the safety guidelines that restaurants, bars and retail stores have to put in place.

“You’re indoors, you’re in a closed environment,” Haynes said. “You’re less likely to wear a face-covering when you’re indoors and you can’t social distance as well. And so that’s just kind of the prime environment that this particular virus spreads from person to person.”

The county is also considering making face coverings mandatory in public. Haynes said that may be part of a revised health order coming out Friday.

“The level of comfort has kind of risen, the level of alarm has gone down and people are making choices now that they weren’t making a month ago,” Haynes said.

Sacramento and many surrounding counties are offering free COVID-19 testing regardless of whether a person has symptoms.

“And so just take advantage of those opportunities to test,” Haynes said. “Have everybody that you know take advantage of that so that we have a better understanding of what the virus looks like in Sacramento County and can help mitigate the spread.”