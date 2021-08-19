Sacramento County on track to pass hospitalization peak of winter surge

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Sacramento County have already passed the summer surge and are on track to meet or even surpass the peak from the winter surge, according to public health officials.

As of Thursday, the county had 413 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Of those, 96 were in the intensive care unit.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye noted that while new cases have slowed, hospitalizations continue to trend upward. Still, a vast majority of cases and hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated, according to county data.

Hospitalizations in Sacramento County peaked on Dec. 22 with 518.

The county has recorded 1,839 total deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Five new deaths were recorded Thursday.

Booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available starting Sept. 20 for some people who are immunocompromised. County immunization program director Rachel Allen said the third dose would be for those who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and patients should seek their doctor’s advice before getting a booster shot.

While third doses are considered for some, Dr. Kasirye said the county’s highest priority is to give doses to people who haven’t had any.