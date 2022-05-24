SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Sacramento region entered into a heat advisory at noon on Tuesday, Sacramento County opened cooling centers locations for those not able to escape the heat.

These cooling centers will be opened until 8 p.m. on Wednesday:

1725 28th St, Sacramento

2450 Florin Rd, Sacramento

The Department of Human Assistance is keeping the two locations open late and asks that those visiting the centers wear protective facial coverings. People who do not have facial coverings will be provided one.

Sacramento County advises the following to beat the heat:

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water and try to avoid alcohol and hot meals

Limit sun exposure: Stay in air conditioning. Take cool showers or freeze a wet cloth to wipe your head and neck

Clothing: Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoid the hottest part of the day: Try to stick to cooler morning and evening hours

Beware of hot cars: Never leave a person or pet in a parked car.

Keep your pets cool: Give pets fresh and clean water. Do not exercise pets in hot weather as the pavement will be hot.

Sunscreen: Protect your skin against cancer, burns and skin damage

Stay informed: Watch your local weather forecast so you can plan activities safely