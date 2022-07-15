SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Due to the excessive heat in the Sacramento area, Sacramento County will open several cooling centers through Monday, July 18.

Guests using the centers will have to wear masks, and if they do not have one, they will be given one by staff. Pets are allowed at the shelter, but they will need to be on a leash at all times or in a carrier.

Community members using the cooling centers will also be given water and snacks.

The offices are open to everyone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and for those seeking shelter from the weather, it will be open four hours longer, until 8 p.m. on Friday and Monday.

On Saturday and Sunday, the hours will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

These are the addresses of the three locations that will be open:

DHA Annex: 1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816

DHA Customer Service Center: 5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA 95660

DHA Customer Service Center: 2450 ​Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822

As of Friday, July 15, the plan does not include opening the centers on Tuesday and Wednesday. The county advises residents to be wary of heat-related illnesses and dehydration.

The symptoms of heat exhaustion can include heavy sweating, cold, pale, clammy skin, nausea, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, a headache, or fainting.

Some of the symptoms of heat stroke, which is more serious, overlap with the signs of heat exhaustion. People who experience heat stroke, however, will have a high body temperature, fast and strong pulse, and hot, red, dry or damp skin.

