Sacramento County orders Capital Christian School to close after it reopens as a daycare

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With temperature checks and masks required, Capital Christian School welcomed students back into the classroom last week.



“Students were struggling with a lot of different issues besides just missing academics. There’s obviously a lot of socio-emotional challenges,” Capital Christian School’s head of school Tim Wong told FOX40.

Wong said they reopened their doors to students from kindergarten through 12th grade, claiming it was a daycare option.

While counties on the state’s monitoring list, including Sacramento, are ordered to move schools to distance learning. Only childcare is still allowed with safety measures.

“This option is for parents that really do need support at home and students who really need support,” Wong explained.

But Capital Christian School’s back-to-school efforts were short-lived. Sacramento County Public Health Director Dr. Peter Beilenson ordered the campus to close down on Tuesday.

“I think It was a somewhat creative way to get around the rules but it’s very clear that in-school activities are banned,” Beilenson told FOX40.

Beilenson said the fact that they were opening the school back up to teenagers, old enough to care for themselves, highlights that the program was not intended as daycare.

Failure to comply with the shutdown order is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 per day and imprisonment.

Beilenson said the order comes down to safety.

“Our cases are still too high. Our hospitalizations and ICU visits are still too high. And our deaths of 225 now are still too high,” Beilenson explained.

Wong defends his decision to reopen, highlighting safety measures like social distancing and dividing students into small groups with roughly 10 people per classroom

“The reality is that there’s a lot of hurting students out there that really welcome, really need and appreciate what we’re doing,” Wong said.

The school has not yet said whether it plans to follow the order.