Sacramento County orgs offer vaccinations for pets and their owners

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several hundred dogs and cats were at the parking lot of Sleep Train arena Saturday as Sacramento Public Health, the Front Street Animal Shelter and the Mexican Consulate of Sacramento teamed up to host a unique vaccination clinic.

The clinic provided COVID-19 and flu vaccinations for humans and free microchipping and vaccines for pets.

Even though 12-week-old Loki didn’t like his shot too much, many pet owners, like Angel Mubarak, got in the long line for her 7-year-old dog, Tyler.

“I didn’t expect to be this many people here. But I’m glad that I came,” Mubarak told FOX40.

Cars lined up for pet vaccinations on one side of the parking lot, then waited to get COVID-19 shot and flu shot on the other side of the lot.

The county’s chief animal control officer came up with the idea of a combined clinic.

“How do we keep families together? How do we keep owners healthy? How do we keep pets healthy? And how do we make access to that care, as low-to-no barrier?” asked Sacramento County Chief Animal Control Officer Jase Huggins.

“We’ve actually been doing this clinic since last October,” explained Public Information Coordinator Haley Waugh. “Every month, we host them in different neighborhoods throughout the city. So, we can really go to those communities where we’re needed the most.”

The Mexican Consulate of Sacramento is celebrating Binational Health Week with several events, including Saturday’s event, centered around health services.

Consul General of Mexico Liliana Ferrer told FOX40 especially during the pandemic, pets have played a very special part in our emotional and mental health.

“The winter months are coming along. We all want to be healthy. We want to be strong so we can care for our pets,” Ferrer said.

“I wanted to get him vaccinated. And he’s been my big emotional support animal during this time of COVID. I really support the consulate’s activities,” said pet owner Martha Geraty. “The consulate does such wonderful work with the community.”

The consulate, along with Sacramento County, will continue to provide services throughout the week.

“We will continue our collaboration with front street animal shelter. We are going with them to their drive-thru clinics each month and that will continue,” said Sacramento County Public Health Director of Nursing Lynnan Svensson.