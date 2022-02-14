Sacramento County hasn’t had a Point-in-Time count since 2019. Here’s how you can help

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As homelessness continues to be a persistent issue in the Sacramento area, the upcoming Point-in-Time count is expected to give the county a better perspective on where things stand.

The organization leading the effort said they haven’t done a formal count since 2019. That’s caused a gap in reporting, and they’re expecting the numbers have gone up.

The survey typically happens every other year to better assess the homeless situation in Sacramento County. Surveys are conducted to ask the homeless community certain questions to help compile data.

“What happens after the count is that researchers compile all that information, and then we produce a report in late spring that’s really helpful for our community to understand what’s changed and what is the situation on the ground,” said Sacramento Steps Forward CEO Lisa Bates.

The survey is also used to determine funding for the area.

Sacramento Steps Forward is hoping to bring in at least 500 volunteers for the count on Feb. 23 and 24 and is asking for more community members to sign up.

“Not only are you contributing and helping us but I think the experience helps community members see homelessness in a different light, better understand some of the situations,” Bates told FOX40.

In addition to the main deployment site at Sacramento State, there will also be satellite sites in Elk Grove, Folsom and Rancho Cordova.

To sign up as a volunteer click or tap here.