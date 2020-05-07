Sacramento County provides free COVID-19 testing at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento County health officials announced anyone age 18 and older can go to Cal Expo and get tested for COVID-19 free of charge.

Cars lined up at Cal Expo Wednesday to put their coronavirus anxiety at ease.

Connie Medeiros is a dental hygienist set to return to work soon. She is not showing any signs of COVID-19 but told FOX40 she wants to know if she’s carrying the virus, so she doesn’t put her patients or co-workers at risk.

“It’s for my peace of mind and my co-workers,” explained Medeiros. “It’s a little scary. We hygienists see the charts. The number one high-risk profession is dental hygienists, no one above us.”

Prior to Wednesday, in order to get a test, patients had to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Now, adults can come to the Cal Expo drive-thru testing site as long as they book an appointment ahead of time online.

Samantha Mott, with the Sacramento County Department of Health and Human Services, told FOX40 that Cal Expo is prepared to test up to 400 people a day to help identify COVID-19 carriers and reduce the spread of the virus.

“Pretty much anyone over the age of 18 who wants to get testing can get tested,” said Mott. “It helps public health understand a little bit more of the prevalence of, you know, how widespread this is in the community.”

The test is free to anyone who wants it.

“It hurt a lot. Yeah, up the nose and everything,” said Vin, who got tested Wednesday. “I just wanted to get tested just to make sure that, you know, to know. It’s better to know than not to know.”

Steve Cotler told FOX40 he’s eager to get his test result.

“Someone who tested positive came to our house and then I had a sore throat a little bit later,” said Colter.

He said he’ll be waiting out the next few days in quarantine, just in case.

“Just go back to the home and lock up and close the doors and everything,” said Colter.

If you’d like to get tested, click or tap the link. You have to answer a few questions online and book an appointment.