Sacramento County recommends wearing masks in public indoor settings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Following the state’s lead, Sacramento County is recommending people wear face coverings in public indoor settings.

California made the recommendation on Wednesday.

The Delta variant has caused a sharp increase in hospitalizations and case rates across the state. We are recommending masking in indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more Californians vaccinated. California public health officer

Jot Condie, president and CEO of the California Restaurant Association, says vaccination rates are the root of the problem and need to be worked on.

“We’ve just been through 18 months of hell, (as) an industry. And so for us, the alternative is much worse,” Condie said.

He says they are already seeing Bay Area businesses enforcing masks, while other businesses may be waiting for the state to mandate them.

“We don’t want it to get there. Hopefully, the public will be cooperative. We don’t have to be enforcement officers for county health departments,” Condie said.

“We are in tune with the County of Sacramento,” said Father Kavungal Davy, with St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Davy says more parishioners will be wearing masks inside the church immediately. He adds that Bishop Jaime Soto wrote letters to all the parishes.

“Strongly and highly recommending all of us to wear masks,” Davy said.

Davy says it is mandatory for priests, clergy and eucharistic ministers to wear masks as they hand out Holy Communion.

“I know there are so many people coming to Mass. It is safer to have the masks on, especially with delta variant coming in. It’s better to be safe than sorry,” Davy said.

The parish is a mixed community of adults, teens and younger children, with some children who can not be vaccinated, Davy says.

“So, it’s better, even if you’re vaccinated, you could be a carrier. If you’re not vaccinated, you can have the virus. So, it is safer to have the masks on,” Davy said.