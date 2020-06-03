Sacramento County releases COVID-19 safety guidelines for district schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — School districts throughout Sacramento County are getting parents and students ready for big changes when classes start up again in August.

The County Office of Education is providing a glimpse of what parents can expect in a report that takes into account health protocols.

“Every child cannot be on campus at the same time,” said Sacramento County Office of Education Superintendent David Gordon.

Gordon said the cap on daily attendance means some kids will being going to school only two or three times a week.

Some districts may hold double sessions with half the student body on campus in the morning and the other half in the afternoon.

Playground and lunch rules will be changed. Masks and hand sanitizers in the classroom can be expected.

Kids who use the bus may have to sit alone at every other row.

Gatherings for band, drama and sports will be affected, with football, basketball and soccer likely postponed.

Other activities like tennis, cheerleading, swimming and track may be allowed with adjustments.

“You will have to work hard to maintain those programs,” explained Gordon. “Some cases, it will be possible. In some cases, not.”

Every district will come up with its own protocols and will have to prepare to deal with infected students.

“The schools need to be able to have a place where they can isolate a child who is not feeling well,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

For many local school districts, the difficultly in implementing safety measures will come if they find they can’t afford them when considering the state’s financial crisis involving schools.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has outlined $18 billion in cuts to school districts.

The San Juan School District has already spent $400,000 on masks, not including what will be spent on more computers, teachers, buses and cleaning supplies.

“Those costs are extensive and will be a challenge for districts when we are facing the budget crisis that we are,” explained San Juan Unified School District Superintendent Kent Kern.

While planning ahead, districts will also remain flexible.

“Things will change in two weeks, in four weeks, in six weeks,” said Gordon.

Tap or click here to read the school district guidelines at the Sacramento County Office of Education website.