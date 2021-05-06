Sacramento County releases data on vaccination rates by ZIP code

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento County Public Health has released new information showing which ZIP codes are the most and least vaccinated.

This graph shows the ZIP codes where people are fully vaccinated: The lightest colors are areas with less than 20% of people with full vaccinations.

Photo courtesy Sacramento County Public Health

“We are also cognizant of the fact that there are a certain level of vaccine hesitancy,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

Dr. Kasirye expanded on that by saying it’s her belief that before pop-up sites were placed throughout the county, some just didn’t have access to shots and still lag behind.

“And misinformation and historical processes have been in place that just got further exacerbated during this pandemic,” said Mike Nguy, head of Health Equity for Sacramento County.

Ultimately, Nguy said it’s impossible to narrow the numbers down to one reason, adding that’s why they will continue their vaccination efforts on many fronts.

“The multi-pronged approach of utilizing the trusted messengers to mitigate as many of the access barriers or transportation or other barriers to really build up that vaccine confidence,” he said.

The county also released a graphic of those partially vaccinated by zip codes which shows similar data as the fully vaccinated one.

Photo courtesy Sacramento County Public Health

County health officials also said they hit a milestone Friday of 1 million doses administered in the county.