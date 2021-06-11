Sacramento County resident chosen as alternate ‘Vax for the Win’ $50K prize winner

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County resident has been chosen as an alternate ‘Vax for the Win’ $50,000 prize winner after two Californians forfeited the money, California officials said.

“The two originally drawn were notified in very explicit terms of Thursday’s deadline by which they would have forfeited their cash prize,” Sami Gallegos, the California Department of Health spokesperson, told FOX40.

Gallegos said after several attempts to reach two winners from San Diego County and Santa Clara County, the state moved on to the next two alternate winners.

A Monterey County resident is the second alternate winner.

The state has already begun to contact both the Sacramento and Monterey county winners by phone, text and email.

The state has been in touch with the Monterey County winner and is still attempting to contact the Sacramento County winner.

The remaining 13 winners from the group living in Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Alameda, Orange, Mendocino and San Luis Obispo counties have been in contact with the state.

One of the first winners was revealed Wednesday.

In a video shared on Twitter, the governor’s office introduced a man named Tony who described learning he was one of 15 vaccinated Californians who won $50,000.

Meet Tony, one of the $50k #VaxFTW winners who still can’t believe he won! 🏆



More $50k winners will be picked on 6/11. 💥



$1.5 MILLION winners will be picked on 6/15 as CA fully reopens. 💥



Get vaccinated now to be be in the drawing for cash prizes! https://t.co/AJLQxKLZZq pic.twitter.com/jdqJDdi83P — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 10, 2021

A previous Vax for the Win program winner is expected to join Governor Gavin Newson Friday as he announces 15 more $50,000 winners as part of the state’s multimillion-dollar vaccine incentive program.