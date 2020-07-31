Sacramento County residents can soon get tested for COVID-19 at four new sites

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Sacramento County will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19 at four new testing sites.

A release sent out Thursday by the county said free testing will be available Monday through Thursday at sites in Foothill Farms, Folsom, Galt and Rancho Cordova.

Testing at three of the locations will begin Aug. 3 and appointment slots have already been made available online.

The fourth site at the Folsom-Cordova Community Partnership Center will start testing residents on Aug. 11.

The Sacramento County Department of Health Services, UC Davis and local agencies have teamed up to open the new sites following the closure and subsequent reopening of five other sites in the county.

StemExpress is now providing the supplies and services for those sites after shortages of test tubes and the liquid in the tubes caused them to temporarily shutter, according to Sacramento County Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson.

County officials say test results should be available within three days of testing.

All Sacramento County residents ages 2 years and older, regardless of citizenship status, can make an appointment and get tested.

See below for more information on the new sites. Click or tap here for information on all testing sites available in Sacramento County, including drive-thru and pop-up locations:

Liberty Towers Church, 5132 Elkhorn Blvd., Sacramento

Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon

Make an appointment by calling 916-583-8877 or going to https://northhighlands.setmore.com

Oak Hills Church, 1100 Blue Ravine Road, Folsom

Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to noon

Make an appointment by calling 916-983-0181 or going to https://folsom.setmore.com

Galt Chabolla Community Center, 610 Chabolla Ave., Galt

Thursdays, 8 a.m. to noon

Make an appointment by calling 209-366-7180 or going to https://galt7662.setmore.com

Folsom-Cordova Community Partnership Center, 10665 Coloma Road, Rancho Cordova

Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (starting Aug. 11)