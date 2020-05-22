Sacramento County restaurants eager to see customers return starting Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting Friday at noon, restaurants in Sacramento County will be allowed to offer dine-in services under certain restrictions — just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

“Basically found out that we’re allowed to open with zero notice, so we’re looking forward to seeing how Memorial Day goes this weekend,” said Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen and Hopgarden owner Troy Paski.

Paski said he found out Thursday that the county is allowing restaurants to reopen with certain restrictions in place.

“The tables back here are 6 feet apart,” Paski told FOX40. “I’ll have to adjust every other booth as needed.”

Under the new county public health order, restaurants must make sure tables are 6 feet apart and people from the same household are seated at one table.

Staff must also give diners temperature checks at the door, wear face masks and have disposable menus on site.

Even though he only found out a day before, Hoppy’s Railyard has already implemented the changes.

And just around the corner, Ricardo Sobrian, who owns Brannan Manor, spent the day cleaning his restaurant in preparation.

“We were so excited to receive that email earlier today that we were able to open tomorrow,” said Sobrian.

Sacramento County Public Health Director Dr. Peter Beilenson said as far as enforcement of the rules, he’s hoping everyone can be “sociable but sensible.”

“This is a predominantly a gentlemen and gentlewomen’s agreement that people are behaving well,” said Dr. Beilenson. “That’s certainly been the case so far with Sacramentans having virtually broken the curve.”

Paski said he’s hoping he’ll have enough staff on duty to prepare for a possible Memorial Day rush, especially since he had to lay off most of his staff back in March.

“Essentially, we had 33 before we let everyone go. We’ve got four full-time right now,” said Paski.

Both restaurants are now hoping people come down to support and are patient as they follow guidelines.

“Come on down. Come and check us out,” said Sobrian.