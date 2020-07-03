Sacramento County restrictions to follow Newsom order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County updated its public health order Thursday, rolling back the reopening process and adding new restrictions.

County officials are following Governor Gavin Newsom’s latest orders to close a variety of businesses across the state as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise.

“One more thing in a long line of changes that we’ve been trying to adjust to,” Kupros general manager Keegan Currey said.

Currey’s restaurant was forced to close indoor dining again per Sacramento County’s updated public health order.

The county’s restrictions come a day after Newsom ordered 19 counties to shut down bars, wineries, museums, movie theaters and dining inside restaurants.

“These are business sectors or venues where they’re indoors and there is a propensity or a higher risk for different groups of people to gather together,” Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said.

Kasirye said these closures are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 as cases spiked over the last two weeks.

Some businesses like salons and gyms are notably not on the list of closures.

“The expectation is that these will not have gatherings. They should be by appointment only and that they are able to maintain social distancing,” Kasirye said.

The restrictions are set to last at least three weeks.

When it comes time to reopen, Kasirye said the county will look more into enforcement of public health orders.

“What we are looking at is how we can do more enforcement in terms of working with code enforcement and environmental management,” she said.

In the meantime, Currey is working to expand outdoor seating, hoping his restaurant can survive another round of closures.

“I’m confident that we’ll get through this part of it as well,” he said. “Just how long it take and what the next ‘new’ looks like is kind of the question now.”