SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A first-of-its-kind homeless community is coming to Sacramento County. In a tight 3 to 2 vote, the Board of Supervisors approved the project that’s set to house up to 125 people.

It took more than five hours, including hours of public comment from over 30 people, before the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors greenlit the homeless community off Florin and Power Inn roads. Councilmembers Sue Frost and Donn Nottoli were the 2 no’s.

The project will be fully fenced and provide services to help the homeless.



“This is one of the steps I believe is going to lead to the top to make plans better to house some of the homeless families,” Bishop Chris Baker said.

Baker says a project like this one is overdue.



“We all have our differences and bring it to the table. Just think what we can do as a whole community. No matter what race, we can get this done,” Baker said.

But not everyone is on board. Kim Lien Nguyen opposes building the safe stay community at the proposed spot.



“We want to help with the crisis but I think the location is going to impact us a lot because we have so many kids at the church,” Nguyen said. “We have over 500 kids that are attending school every Sunday.”

Vietnamese Martyrs Church is located to the east of where the homeless community will now be. She’s concerned about all the children in that area.

“They’re innocent,” Nguyen said. “They’re the most vulnerable population. So, with our homeless crisis we do want to help them and we do need to find a solution, but I think the solution is not the right location.”

With the Board of Supervisors’ vote, the $7.7 million homeless community will move forward with plans for staff and security to be on-site 24/7. Anyone staying at these homes cannot have a prior conviction for a violent felony or be a registered sex offender.

“We have to get them immediately into a dignified, safe, secure and even temporary living environment if we are to treat them and move them into a more permanent setting,” Sacramento County Board of Supervisors member Patrick Kennedy said.

Once up and running, status reports will be provided to the board at least every three months. A community advisory council will also be established by members of a church, the Florin Historical Group and local business owners to make sure any concerns that may come up are addressed.