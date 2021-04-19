Sacramento County, Safeway host vaccine clinic in Mather focused on teens

MATHER, Calif. (KTXL) — A clinic focused on getting eligible teens vaccinated will be popping up in Mather beginning Thursday.

The city of Rancho Cordova announced Monday that the Sacramento County Office of Education and Safeway are hosting a vaccine clinic that is mainly for people ages 16 and 17, but anyone eligible for the vaccine can register.

The clinic will run Thursday through Friday at the SCOE Conference at 3611 Whitehead Street, Suite 100, and again on April 29 to 30.

The vaccine is free, and a parent or guardian must be with anyone under 18 years of age, according to the release.

To register for the clinic, click or tap here.

For those who need a ride to their vaccine appointment, Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free transit rides to sites within its service area, according to the release.

Regional transit riders will need to show a COVID-19 vaccine appointment confirmation in the form of an email, text or vaccine card in order to ride for free.

To learn more about the free-ride program for vaccination appointments, click or tap here.