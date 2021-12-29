Sacramento County says no shortage of COVID tests, just increased demand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Getting a COVID-19 test has seemed like an impossible task the past few weeks.

As it turns out, Sacramento County is seeing a big spike in people looking to get tested.

For Allen Chou, he has been on the hunt for a test for the past month.

“A lot of the times they run out really quickly, and even today, I just heard about it and I instantly rushed here,” Chou told FOX40. “And I’m the last person in line for them.”

But on Wednesday, the La Familia Counseling Center was able to help out Chou.

“I’m really surprised because as soon as I heard it I grabbed my keys and I drove here, and I was expecting to be a super long line,” Chou said. “Then I got here, and I was like, ‘Whoa, there isn’t a line.’”

In a matter of two hours, 360 tests were given out. All that was left were empty boxes.

“When I got here they said I was the last one, and I got really surprised because word spreads fast and it’s all gone already,” Chou said.

Even with the increased demand, officials with Sacramento County Public Health want to be clear about one thing.

“There is not a shortage of tests,” said Samantha Mott, with the county’s Department of Public Health.

The county said it may feel like tests are hard to come by, but the holiday season comes with more people wanting to get tested before gathering with family.

“The curative site at CalExpo has certainly seen an increase in folks coming in to get tested. Our community sites have certainly seen an increase in people coming to get tested,” Mott said.

But as the holiday season comes to an end, Dr. Beatrice Tetteh said the demand for testing could continue as the omicron variant makes people feel symptoms sooner.

Meanwhile, she is encouraging people to be patient.

“Most of the testing sites have been doing this over a year. We have our practice down on how we can be the most efficient,” Tetteh said.

It’s a message Chou can agree with.

“Use proper social distancing if you can and just don’t give up,” Chou said.

County officials said the best way to track down a test is to check their website on testing sites and locations.