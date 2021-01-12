Sacramento County says only frontline workers will be vaccinated at Cal Expo for now

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced he wants 1 million more COVID-19 vaccines administered by this weekend on top of what’s already been given out.

“Using every dose, we don’t want to see any dose wastes and that’s why we created more flexibility,” Newsom said Monday. “If there’s a dose that’s sitting there and there’s no one queued up that’s in line based upon existing tiers, we want to be able to move to other priority groups.”

In a pandemic that has featured many types of tier groups, Newsom said more tiers have been added to the list of those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

To date, the state has received a little under 2.4 million vaccinations but has only had around 783,476 people take them.

Monday, Newsom said those 75 and older, as well as those in a classroom, can now get a vaccination.

“So, people in the education system can expect to start getting vaccinated, child care. So, that’s teachers,” Newsom explained. “Those essential workers and support staff, all those key members of our support staff, not just teachers that are essential.”

Some of those vaccines are being administered at Cal Expo, but for now, those in the general public will not be inoculated at the Sacramento site.

Sacramento County officials declined FOX40’s request for an interview on the topic, instead offering this statement:

Sacramento County Public Health is using its limited allocations and currently vaccinating Phase 1A frontline workers by workforce group and not place of residency, through appointments only. We are not currently vaccinating the general public at the Cal Expo location and will not be for quite some time. Brenda Bongiorno, Sacramento County Public Information Office

A California National Guard spokesperson told FOX40 they were unable to provide insight about the situation at Cal Expo because those efforts are being led by Sacramento County.

Newsom also said 1,878 state and federal workers have been deployed for COVID-19 assistance with 1,000 more coming in the next seven days. That includes 15 National Guard strike teams across the state, including at Cal Expo.