Sacramento County schools have no plans to close campuses despite COVID surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When it comes to school districts within Sacramento County, the goal is to stay open.

“We are really prioritizing being able to keep the schools open,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

Public health officials said they don’t plan on closing down schools, even if there is a surge in positive COVID-19 cases. That is something officials within the Sacramento City Unified School District can agree with.

“Our goal is to stay open as long as we can, as much as we can, to create that safe learning environment,” said Victoria Flores, with SCUSD’s Student Support and Health Services Department.

Officials at the San Juan Unified School District also said they are not going to close down their campuses unless advised to do so by local health officials.

But parents like Justin McCoy believe SCUSD choosing to stay open is a risk to all staff and students.

“There’s no trust in their ability to take precautions,” McCoy said. “They say, ‘Oh, our campuses are so safe and we’re doing everything right,’ except that we see that you’re not.’”

He urged the district to reconsider its decision.

“We need to go to distanced learning, which is the only safe option,” he said.

While that might not be an option at this point, SCUSD officials said they are working to communicate with staff and families on virtual options.

“Encouraging our families and our students to use those electronic means, that Google Classroom to be able to stay up,” Flores said.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Elk Grove Unified School District said their primary goal is to stay with in-person learning.