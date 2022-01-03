Sacramento County sees highest COVID-19 case rate of pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento County currently has its highest case rate of the entire COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Sacramento County Public Health dashboard.

The state’s current seven-day average case rate is 72.4 per 100,000 people as of Dec. 30. That beats the previous high of 63.5 from Dec. 10, 2020.

According to the data, the county currently has 1,871 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 179, 928 cases since the pandemic began, and 2,547 people have died.

Sacramento County also alerted residents last week that there was a shortage of COVID-19 antigen, or rapid, tests. The county said it expects the next shipment of antigen tests to come in Monday or Tuesday.

When FOX40 asked the Sacramento County Department of Public Health about a possible shortage last week, they responded by saying the demand was high but supplies were available.