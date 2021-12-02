Sacramento County sees more people wanting to get vaccinated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In Sacramento County, the holidays have meant more people receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s been really hard, and just trying to get through. And it’s very important for me to get vaccinated,” Trish Martinez said.

For Martinez, COVID-19 is personal.

“My sister passed away Nov. 7,” Martinez said.

Martinez wore a face mask with a photo of her sister on it as she got her booster shot. Initially, she was told it was too busy at the county vaccine location at Capital Christian Church to get her shot.

But she was eventually escorted inside to receive it.

“So I don’t get sick and get other people sick,” 10-year-old Kyla said.

Kyla is one of the 15,000 plus doses that have been administered to children between ages 5 and 11 since the age group became eligible.

Sacramento County health officials told FOX40 the demand for vaccination has grown in recent weeks. Dad Eric Clifton said he is not surprised.

“Especially when they have this clinic like this where it’s free and you just walk in and it’s really nice, easy, people are friendly,” Clifton said.

County statistics up to mid-November show the number of vaccinations administered is at the highest level since mid-September. Data is not available after Nov. 18, but since then the county said vaccine demand has grown even higher.

At Earl Warren Elementary on Thursday, long lines wrapped around the school’s entrance steps. The majority of those getting vaccinated there were children.

According to county data, more than 11% of kids in Sacramento County between ages 5 and 11 have received at least one dose.

The case rate currently in Sacramento County is 8.5 out of 100,000, which is also one of the lower numbers that we have seen in a while. The county has said in the past that if the case rate gets around five or below they would consider removing the mask mandate in the county.