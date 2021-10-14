Father, son arrested after hundreds of child pornography images found in Sacramento County home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – A father and son who recently moved away from Sacramento County were arrested Wednesday after hundreds of images showing child pornography were found in their former home.

Back in March, a person was renovating a local home they had purchased when they found the images, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s office detectives determined the images had been taken sometime between 1985 and 1995 and had been left behind by the previous residents of the house, who had moved to Texas a year prior.

The Sacramento County district attorney helped the sheriff’s office track down the victims, and the Department of Homeland Security stepped in to help the sheriff’s office investigate the images and those responsible for them.

On Wednesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office out of Texas issued search warrants for 86-year-old Theodore Smith and evidence stemming from the past 60 years. Multiple arrest warrants were issued for Smith and his 62-year-old son, James Smith, for sexual assault of a child.

Theodore Smith was arrested at his house in Alto, while his son was arrested on a trip to California.

Theodore Smith faces multiple charges, including 34 counts of lewd acts of a child under 14 with force. His bond has been set at $7 million.

Both father and son will be transferred back to California to await trial.