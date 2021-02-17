Sacramento County Sheriff Jones won’t seek fourth term; Capt. Barnes announces campaign

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Sheriff Capt. Jim Barnes announced Wednesday he is looking to replace Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones after Jones said he would not seek re-election.

Barnes is a 22-year veteran of the department and captain of the North Division. In the past, he’s worked as a sergeant in the Homicide Department and a sexual assault investigator.

A statement from Jones sent to FOX40 says he is supportive of Barnes’ campaign.

Although I have not made a formal decision, it is my intention — and I have said so publicly — NOT to seek a fourth term as sheriff. As such, I fully support Capt. Barnes’ decision to run — based on his character, leadership and experience he would make an excellent sheriff. Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones

“I’m honored to have the support of Sheriff Scott Jones,” Barnes said in his campaign announcement. “For my entire adult life, I have been committed to keeping this community safe and protecting victims of crime. I’m proud of what we have done. At the same time, I know law enforcement is constantly looking for ways to provide better service to our communities. I am excited to lead the Sheriff’s Office and put my own stamp on the future of law enforcement while continuing to improve public safety for everyone.”

The election for a new Sacramento County sheriff will be held during California’s primary election in June 2022.