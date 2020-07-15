Sacramento County sheriff responds to efforts to defund the sheriff’s office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Protesters demonstrated outside of the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, demanding the defunding of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are here today because millions of dollars continue to get spent on militarizing the streets of Sacramento, city and county,” said Sonia Lewis with the Liberation Collective for Black Sacramento. “We’re talking about a budget that our Sacramento Sheriff’s Department gets the lion’s share of. That they keep coming back begging for more. That the Board of Supervisors representatives that we put into office continue to not tell them no.”

Through a Facebook post, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said he was speaking for the majority of those who have no voice but want to preserve funding to law enforcement. He wanted those on the board to be aware.

“I want them to hear voices from normal, taxpaying, going-to-work people with families and businesses and jobs,” Sheriff Jones told FOX40.

Jones attempted to show those voices through hundreds of emails from law enforcement supporters to the board.

Supervisor Phil Serna told FOX40 that over the past couple of months his office has received several hundred emails from constituents all advocating for the defunding of local law enforcement. But he has also received emails from those asking the Board of Supervisors to preserve funding for officers.

The sheriff said he believes there is a clear distinction between the belief that Black lives matter and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The whole nation agrees with the statement that Black lives matter, it’s unequivocal and it’s the guarantee of this nation. Any time we’ve fallen short as a nation or individuals fall short in history or today it’s offensive,” Jones said. “It’s offensive to the nation. It’s offensive to God.”

He said he’s speaking for those who agree that Black lives matter but are fearful of repercussions from not supporting the political movement.

“It’s time to band up and say this is enough,” he said.