Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones has tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jones developed symptoms last week “after a workplace exposure to an employee that later tested positive.”

On Friday, Jones started experiencing a fever, congestion, light-headedness and a headache, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones’ symptoms were said to be mild, and had mostly gone away by Wednesday, officials said.

The sheriff and his immediate family are quarantining as his family members await test results.

