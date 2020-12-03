Sacramento County sheriff talks about restrictions, getting COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County sheriff has tested positive for COVID-19.

He believes he contracted the virus from a coworker sometime last week.

“I’m feeling much better, thank you,” said Sheriff Scott Jones. “It wasn’t terrible. It was kind of a cross between a cold and a flu for me.”

Jones said he began feeling symptoms, including a fever, Friday. But by the time he got his test results Tuesday, he said that, with the exception of lingering head congestion, he’s feeling good.

The sheriff just last week said he wouldn’t be enforcing the state’s curfew or stay-at-home order but would instead continue to educate the public.

“People are following protocols, people are doing everything,” Jones told FOX40 in a call. “While it obviously lessens their chances of getting it, it certainly isn’t a guarantee against getting it.”

He said since the beginning of the pandemic, his deputies have limited group sizes, staggered work schedules, and he’s lessened the number of people in the break room, lockers and closed in-house gyms.

They’ve also fogged their patrol vehicles to sanitized them.

“We required masks anytime someone’s inside of any of our facilities,” Jones said. “We’ve done many, many more. That’s just kind of sampling the diligence we’ve had as a department. And yet we have dozens of positive cases.”

But as far as doing anything differently, Jones had some thoughts to share.

“I think we can all probably be more diligent, I suppose, and for every bit of every day. But the reality is, at the end of the day, catching it had nothing really to do with any of those lapses of decisions,” he said.

Jones said he’s quarantining at home, separated from his family, but they are also home and waiting for their own test results.

“They can’t really go to a different house or kick me out, as much as they might like to,” Jones said.

And so far, he says they’re not exhibiting any symptoms. So, he’s hopeful they are all negative.

“Just continue to do what you do. And I think as we start to see the horizon of the vaccine coming to us. We just have to be diligent, be patient, and we as a community, as a state, as a nation, we will certainly come through the other side of this together,” Jones said.

Sgt. Rod Grassmann said Jones is only one of dozens of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office employees who have contracted the virus “while performing their essential duties” and despite following safety protocols.