Sacramento County sheriff wants law enforcement vaccinated ahead of expected protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff wrote a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom asking for law enforcement to be vaccinated ahead of expected protests at the State Capitol.

“I know the governor and I don’t see eye to eye politically on some issues, but this isn’t really that,” said Sheriff Scott Jones. “This isn’t a political issue.”

As of Thursday, law enforcement do not fall under the state’s priority grouping for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Jones says he understands others need the vaccine first, but he also believes it’s a special circumstance for the California Highway Patrol, Sacramento Police and sheriff’s deputies.

Even if it would be impossible to receive both doses of a vaccine prior to Inauguration Day, he says it would still be helpful.

“It’s for this and for future events. This may not be the last one, plus you know if they all got it tomorrow, for example, that would be five days of being able to get it processed in their bodies and have some sort of defense,” Jones told FOX40.

Sacramento County health officials said they have received more than 16,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine with only 1,235 doses remaining.

Jones is asking for hundreds of doses for law enforcement.

“Just bumping up a selected group based on a potential risk that didn’t exist maybe a week ago that exists now. That we have the luxury of a little bit of time at least to be able to try to reconcile,” Jones said.

Jones says he has yet to receive a response.

FOX40 reached out the governor’s office but have yet to hear back.