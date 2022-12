RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s helicopter had an emergency landing in a field Sunday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The landing occurred near Douglas Road and Grant Line Road in Rancho Cordova.

According to Metro Fire, preliminary information said two people were in the helicopter when it landed. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that all personnel in the craft were okay.

There is no further information at this time.