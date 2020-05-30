Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrests 16-year-old homicide suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday night who is believed to have killed one person and injured another.

Officials say deputies reported to Tuolumne Drive near Squaw Valley Way around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a man being shot.

When they arrived, deputies say they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body. They began life-saving measures but say he died at the scene.

Not long after, deputies learned that there was another shooting victim in the hospital. The other victim, a 31-year-old man, had also been shot in the upper body during the same incident.

He is expected to survive.

According to deputies, the suspect has been booked into the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall.