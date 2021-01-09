Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrests murder suspect

(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man suspected of killing someone on Dec. 11.

He was identified as 25-year-old Cornell Ellis.

The sheriff’s office says around 7:25 a.m. on Dec. 11, they got a report of a man in a vacant lot that was unresponsive.

Deputies went to the lot, which was on Watt Avenue near North Haven Drive, and found 34-year-old David Michael Sheffield.

Sheffield had “trauma to his upper body” and later died.

The sheriff’s office says Ellis was arrested on suspicion of murder and that they are no longer searching for any other suspects.