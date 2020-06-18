Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly shooting in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Rio Linda.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says the call about the shooting on Rio Linda Boulevard near the intersection of O Street came in just after 5 p.m.

The victim had been shot in the upper body. Deputies tried life-saving measures but the man eventually died at the scene.

There is no available information about a suspect or motive, according to the sheriff’s office.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.