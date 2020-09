NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are in North Highlands investigation a possible explosive device.

According to Sgt. Tess Deterding, deputies went to the Plymouth Drive near Cantel Way at 11:20 a.m. after a “suspicious device” was found under a vehicle.

The Explosive Ordnance Detail is currently investigating and streets in the area are blocked off as a precaution.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.