RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says officers shot a suspect in Rancho Cordova Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened at Investment Circle near Folsom Boulevard after the suspect pointed a gun at officers.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was taken to a hospital and that no officers were injured.

The sheriff’s office has not said how many officers shot at the suspect.

Officer Involved Shooting in 10400 block of Investment Circle in Rancho Cordova. Suspect pointed gun at officers, officers shot suspect. All officers ok, suspect transported to area hospital. Heavy police presence. Please avoid area. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) September 6, 2020