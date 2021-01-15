Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says suspect killed, officer wounded in shootout

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says a shootout between law enforcement and several suspects injured an officer and killed one suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened near Ranger Way and Rampart Drive in Carmichael.

The 47-year-old officer is in surgery, according to a source with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the officer has been with the department for 15 years.

We can confirm an officer has been shot as well as the suspect. PIO will stage at Winding Way, just west of Rampart. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) January 16, 2021

There are still outstanding suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other information has been made available.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.