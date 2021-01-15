Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office: Search on for those who ran from crash after pursuit

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit ended in a crash Friday night in the Arden-Arcade area.

An unknown number of people ran out of the vehicle after it crashed at the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Arden Way, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are still in the area searching for those who ran after the chase.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any additional details about the pursuit or the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.