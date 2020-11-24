Sheriff’s office: Child found safe after abduction in Sacramento County

The Latest (Nov. 24, 4:15 p.m.) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the child has been found safe.

**UPDATE** the At-Risk missing child has been found safe. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance and support. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) November 25, 2020

Original story:

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for an at-risk toddler who was abducted by his father.

The 16-month-old boy was taken by his father, 27-year-old Cullie Torrence, who does not have custody of him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the boy was with his mother when her vehicle broke down. Torrence arrived and took the boy while his mother was gathering things from the vehicle. He then drove away in an unknown direction and in an unidentified vehicle.

The toddler is 2 feet tall and 35 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweater, a yellow shirt, gray pants and black shoes when he was last seen.

Torrence is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, a black jacket and black Nike Air Max shoes with a lime green stripe.

Anyone who sees the boy or Torrence should call 911.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.