Sacramento County specialized unit deputies begin wearing bodycams, full-use expected June

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Deputies in three specialized units of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office began using body-worn cameras Monday.

“We’re excited to say that we’re finally here,” Sacramento County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Barnes told FOX40.

Deputies in multiple specialized units, including gang and homeless outreach, will be equipped with body-worn cameras.

The initiative took years of planning and negotiating with county leaders along with a multi-million-dollar price tag.

“I know a lot of people think you just order something like this and it comes out of the box, you come out and wear it, but that is far from it,” Barnes explained.

He said the sheriff’s office plan is to equip every patrol division with a new body camera by June of 2021 and to have hundreds of hours of footage automatically uploaded to a server.

According to tech support Capt. Dan Morrissey, the cataloging of footage is why they needed to test the process thoroughly.

“This really is like building a puzzle upside down,” Morrisey explained. “There’s roles and authentication, security, how we’re going to track evidence, move items back and forth, restrictions and that, on an enterprise level, requires a lot of work on our side.”

Deputies said another major task is writing new policies when it comes to transparency.

“When we show up at a house and someone says you’re not recording when you walk in this house that becomes some serious issues especially if an incident arises inside that could require someone wanting to know what was on that video,” Barnes explained. “We can review it and provide additional training to make sure that we improve every day.”

The new body-worn cameras are rolling out a month after the sheriff’s office saw several shootings involving their deputies, one killing deputy Adam Gibson and a K-9 with two suspects also killed.

California law considers body-worn camera footage a public recording meaning it must be released to the public no more than 45 days after the incident first occurred.