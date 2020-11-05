Sacramento County supervisor candidate collects political signs to donate to arts community

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Campaign yard signs are the signs of a season that came to a close at 8 p.m. on election night.

For the campaign flyers and ads that came in your mailbox, the future is bright. They’re made of paper and cardstock that can be easily recycled.

But when it comes to those plastic yard signs that are so popular, this is the end of the road. They are generally not recyclable.

In Sacramento County, they are considered waste.

“I bought 500 of these things for my campaign and they’re not cheap. And then you realize that on the day after the election, they’re worth nothing and they’re going to go in the landfill. I just hate the thought of that waste,” said Gregg Fishman, a member of the board at SMUD and a candidate for Sacramento County supervisor awaiting final results in a close race.

Fishman said he thought there has to be a way to give these signs a second term.

“It’s this corrugated plastic that you can see,” he said.

He started thinking about the times when his kids were younger and had to go to the art store to get supplies for school projects.

He thought the signs could be repurposed in creative ways by the arts community.

“Let’s see if teachers and art students and regular students, and even crafters and hobbyists, want them,” Fishman told FOX40.

Fishman was able to get some businesses and nonprofits on board, including Habitat for Humanity, Atlas Disposal, the Atrium Creative Center for Sustainability and the National Stewardship Action Council. They will host a collection event for the signs on Saturday at the Habitat For Humanity ReStore on North 10th Street in Sacramento.

This is a first of its kind collection in Sacramento.

Fishman said he hopes the arts community goes for it, gets creative with it and the idea itself gets recycled after every election season.

“People are definitely interested in not having these things end up in the landfill,” he said.

You can drop off signs between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., anyone who wants them can pick them up.