Sacramento County Supervisor Frost suggests placing COVID-19 restrictions on ZIP codes, not counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Board Supervisor Sue Frost is calling on the governor’s office to mandate COVID-19 restrictions based on ZIP codes and not based on entire counties.

She said she believes that could help slow the spread of the virus in area it’s bad in, such as South Sacramento and Elk Grove, while allowing businesses to flourish in areas where it’s not, like Southeast Sacramento County.

“The idea is to figure out how we can get our businesses back to work. I don’t think a lot of the policymakers understand that we’re killing the goose that lays the golden egg,” Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost told FOX40.

Frost said she believes COVID-19 restrictions placed on businesses should be based on infection rates in each ZIP code, not in each county as it is now.

“Sacramento County is kind of diversified. We have the urban core where we have people who live closer together and we have rural and suburban areas. And those outlying areas have been not quite as heavily impacted with the coronavirus,” she said.

Frost added she was first approached about the idea by businesses in Folsom complaining their customers were just heading to nearby El Dorado Hills just over the county line.

“We could open those areas that are having low incidents of coronavirus positive tests. And then if you have an outbreak, you could immediately zero in on it and close that ZIP code down for a few weeks until it clears out and then open it back up,” Frost explained.

She said she does not believe in putting in restrictions based on ZIP codes will disadvantage lower-income areas.

“By zeroing in by ZIP code, we can release some of those that don’t need the help as much and focus the resources on those that do,” Frost said.

As for enforcement and people moving between ZIP codes, Frost admitted there would be some challenges but no more than there already are under the current system.

“It’s the same at any level with COVID. You can’t draw a line and say that people aren’t going to cross that line,” Frost said. “The way to tackle something like this is to tackle it in a smart way.”

Ultimately, the decision to do this would have to be made by the governor’s office. Frost told FOX40 that she did send a formal letter to Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration but so far, she has not heard a response.