SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — After rejecting the original proposal on July 12, on Wednesday, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors have voted on a measure that would put taxing marijuana businesses on the November ballot.

Originally, in order for the measure to have passed through the board, it would have needed four “yes” votes out of the five board members. On July 12, only three supervisors approved the vote with Supervisors Don Nottoli and Susan Frost voting against it.

Marijuana sales have been legal in California since 2016, however, it wasn’t until 2018 that the city of Sacramento started selling cannabis. When marijuana was legalized in California, each county and city were given the power to decide where cannabis could be sold, if at all.

Currently in Sacramento County, only the city of Sacramento and the city of Isleton are legally allowed to sell marijuana.

Dispensaries would be able to open in unincorporated parts of Sacramento County if the bill passes in November.