SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cherry Island Sports Complex, formerly known as the Cherry Island Soccer Complex is now being managed by Sacramento County Regional Parks.

Cherry Island Sports Complex, located in Rio Linda, has 16 acres that are dedicated to 10 sports fields along with 26 acres of park-like setting, according to Sacramento County.

Sacramento County said there are also 12 acres dedicated to wetlands, two covered picnic areas, a concession, a storage building with restrooms and there are three barbecues.

There is a large capacity at the complex that can fit tournaments and ample parking for those tournaments.

“We look forward to building on what the former property manager has done with this sports complex, while making it our own,” Mike Doane, Deputy Director of Regional Parks said in a news release. “Historically, this property has been used for soccer events, but we see great potential for expanding the use of this complex for events like rugby, cricket and so much more.”