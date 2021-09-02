Sacramento County task force equipped with new $200,000 high-tech van

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Investigators with the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force will be able to do the forensic work behind various sting operations out in the field thanks to a new work van equipped with high-tech computers and laptops.

The new van was $200,000 and was paid for through a multi-million-dollar state grant.

“Forensically, in the front, to be able to examine some of the computers that we seize from scenes, and then, in the rear portion of the van is also set up as a potential interview room,” said Detective Sean Smith.

“If we seize any type of digital evidence, then we’ll be able to take it out to the van and conduct an examination in there,” he continued.

The sheriff’s office recently wrapped up Operation to Catch-a-Predator, a weeklong sting that led to the arrests of 18 men suspected of using online apps to try to meet up with underage girls and engage in sexual activities with them.