Sacramento County Teachers of the Year celebrated after pandemic delay

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dozens of Sacramento teachers were recognized for their hard work throughout the pandemic at the Teacher of the Year ceremony Sunday.

After a year’s delay due to the pandemic, the ceremony was held at the Sacramento River Cats versus the Reno Aces baseball game, and teachers were finally recognized for their efforts.

The celebration was a long time coming for teachers like Lynda Bettencourt, who teaches 7th and 8th-grade study skills and intervention at James Rutter Middle School.

“I am super excited to have this time to celebrate with other people,” said Bettencourt.

Before the game started, Gewon Richards was one of four teachers honored on the field who became the Sacramento County teachers of the year for the past two years.

Richards is a teacher and coach at Vista Nueva Career and Technology High School

“I feel really honored and blessed to have been selected,” said Richards.

In all, the Sacramento County Office of Education recognized 27 educators.

“I have been teaching now for a little over 20 years, but I have also spent 22 years in the military,” Richards said.

Richards says she gravitates towards challenges and the pandemic was certainly one for her and teachers across the world.

Richards also coaches boys basketball but the COVID-19 pandemic robbed her team of competing in a championship game.

“Hopefully we will get to go again this year and maybe we will make it all the way back to the championship and compensate for what we lost out on last year,” Richards said.

Despite the year-long delay, teachers were finally celebrated and many more will follow.