Sacramento County to discuss mental health crisis response alternatives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors are set to meet Tuesday to continue developing a 24/7 mental health crisis response system that would be an alternative to 911 in some cases.

While the overall goal is to bring in a specialized team to handle mental heath crises, Tuesday’s goal is to prepare an actionable plan for this crisis response system to present during budget hearings.

County staff are expected to give an estimate for how much this program will likely cost the county.

The cost will depend on the hours the crisis service operates every day, and the estimated overall costs could be anywhere from $6-10 million.

Supervisors will also talk about different funding sources available, propose a specific area of the county to begin testing this mental health crisis response system and make recommendations on the type of call center to implement.

For instance, the call center could be standalone, part of the 911 dispatch or located in the same dispatch center as 911.

Supervisors will also hear recommendations from the chiefs of police in Sacramento County and evidence from similar programs in other places. They also plan to talk about expanding the mental health urgent care clinic.