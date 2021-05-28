Sacramento County to hand out motel vouchers ahead of triple-digit temperatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County will hand out motel vouchers to the homeless community ahead of expected triple-digit temperatures in the coming days.

The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance said outreach and navigation staff will work to issue the multi-day vouchers starting Friday.

According to the DHA, people will be able to access transportation to motels, where they can bring partners, pets and possessions.

The respite program capacity will depend upon motel room availability.

Vouchers will be good through Wednesday morning when temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-90s.

The DHA says the severe weather sheltering program began in January of this year when a deadly winter storm swept through Sacramento County. This is the first time it is being used in response to extreme heat.

Sunday and Monday are forecasted to reach highs between 101 and 105 degrees, with lows in the 60s.