SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County will soon require residents to use green waste bins to separate their organic materials.

Starting July 1, Sacramento residents can no longer dump organic waste into regular garbage bins in an effort to divert organic materials from entering landfills.

Here’s what to put in your organic carts.

Fruit and vegetable scraps

Yard trimmings

Cheese and Eggs

Meat

Bones

Coffee filters

Napkins and paper plates

Pizza boxes

Items not accepted in organic carts.

No recyclables: glass, metal and plastics

No coated paper or cartons

No pet waste

No treated, painted, stained, oiled wood

Residential customers who do not have an organic waste container will be issued one before the program begins. Organic carts are available in three sizes – 30, 60 or 90 gallons, and may request a certain size by filling out an online form.

The new recycling program is part of a statewide effort to combat climate change. Signed by Governor Brown in 2016, Senate Bill 1383 aims to reduce methane emissions – a greenhouse gas found to be 80 times more harmful than carbon dioxide. Officials say protecting landfills from organic waste will minimize harmful emissions and promote compost – a mixture of nutrient-rich ingredients that reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide.

As 12.5% of all adults and 20% of California children suffer from food insecurity, the Golden State disposes of more than 6 million tons of food waste annually.

Organic recycling service is mandatory for all residents, including those living in apartment buildings. While the new law provides limited exemptions for commercial property, city officials are not offering any exceptions to local residents at this time.